Thailand ranked the sixth best MICE destination in Asia Pacific

His remarks came after several international organisations praised the country as one of the top destinations for organising meetings and exhibitions.

Thailand is ranked sixth in the Asia Pacific region in the 2023 Country and City Rankings by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), up from seventh in 2022. The country also ranked 26th in the world, up six spots from 32nd the previous year.

Meanwhile, M&C Asia, a Singapore-based MICE media company, awarded Thailand the Stella Award in the category “Best MI destination in Asia 2023”. Between 2021 and 2023, the country won the award for three consecutive years. The kingdom was also voted Asia's top convention and tourism destination.

Furthermore, according to the most recent CVENT Top Lists 2024, Bangkok and Phuket are among the top 10 Asian Pacific destinations, with Bangkok ranking second and Phuket ranking ninth.

CVENT is one of the world's largest software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers of meeting, event, and hospitality solutions. Its top list was compiled based on sourcing activities conducted via the Cvent Supplier Network.

According to the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry report, Thailand was ranked first in the ASEAN region for exhibition space in 2022, up from second in 2021. Within a year, the country advanced from eighth to fourth place in Asia.

Noting that Thailand's MICE industry has grown to become one of the top destinations for business events, Jirut pointed out that the industry now plays an important role in stimulating the Thai economy.