Singapore eyes food security deals with Thailand

A senior Singapore official met the Agriculture Ministry’s permanent secretary on Tuesday and expressed interest in cooperating with Thailand to address food security issues.

Stanley Loh, permanent secretary of Singapore’s Sustainability and Environment Ministry, met Agriculture permanent secretary Prayoon Insakul.

After the meeting, Prayoon said both sides exchanged policies on sustainable food development and agreed in principle to cooperate on food security.

He said Loh shared information on the Singapore Green Plan 2030, which is part of the island state’s national agenda to develop green areas for sustainability.