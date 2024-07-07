New directive to allow buyers refuse COD goods

A new directive that will allow buyers to reject goods purchased online via the cash-on-delivery (COD) method was published in the Royal Gazette last week and will take effect on October 3.
Prime Minister’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai said on Sunday that the new directive would allow buyers to reject goods bought COD outright when the goods are delivered or return the goods shortly after delivery.
The directive was signed by the chairman of the committee on contracts of the Office of the Consumer Protection Board on July 3 and it was published on July 5.
Jiraporn said the directive will take effect 90 days after its announcement so that logistics firms and sellers have enough time to get prepared.
The directive was enacted after complaints that irresponsible online sellers often used the COD method to cheat buyers by sending them poor-quality goods or even the models or goods the buyers did not order.
There have been many incidents in which buyers quarrelled with delivery officials after buyers wanted to check the goods inside the package before paying. Officials of logistic firms often argued that they were hired to deliver the goods only and the buyers must accept them first and settle differences with sellers on their own.
Jiraporn said the new directive required logistics firms to record all the details of sellers, including names, telephone numbers, and tracking numbers and must hold the money for five days before handing it to sellers in case buyers want to return the goods.
The directive allowed buyers to open and check the goods inside and to reject them if they did not match their orders. A video clip must be recorded during the opening of the packages, Jiraporn added.