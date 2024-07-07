New directive to allow buyers refuse COD goods

A new directive that will allow buyers to reject goods purchased online via the cash-on-delivery (COD) method was published in the Royal Gazette last week and will take effect on October 3.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai said on Sunday that the new directive would allow buyers to reject goods bought COD outright when the goods are delivered or return the goods shortly after delivery.

The directive was signed by the chairman of the committee on contracts of the Office of the Consumer Protection Board on July 3 and it was published on July 5.