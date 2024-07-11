Truckers threaten unilateral action if government hikes diesel price

Federation president Apichart Pairoonrueng on Thursday commented on reports that the Energy Policy and Planning Office is likely to adjust the retail price of diesel from 33 baht to 34 baht per litre from August 1.

“We have been urging the government to allow transport fees to increase by 3-9% for every one-baht increase in the 30-baht per litre base price of diesel,” he said. “However, after submitting four appeals, we still have not heard back, nor have any remedial measures for transport operators been introduced.”

“After July, it will be time for action. We will not make any more appeals,” he said.

In June, Apichart had announced that federation members, which include 12 trucking associations nationwide, planned to rally in Bangkok on July 3 to protest the government’s inaction on their request.

On July 2, however, the federation postponed the planned rally indefinitely "to avoid creating a negative atmosphere ahead of the King’s 72nd birthday”.

Back in May, the Cabinet capped the retail price of diesel at 33 baht per litre, despite protests by trucking companies that any increase beyond 30 baht per litre would affect their business severely.

As of Thursday, the retail price of diesel stood at 32.94 baht per litre.