AI and data analytics to eliminate scam calls

Enhance strict regulations to control partners who violate rules

In addition, True Corporation has strengthened measures to collaborate with sub-dealers by clearly defining practices for SIM inspection and registration.

If violations are identified, the company takes immediate action starting with warnings, reducing sales incentives, and ultimately terminating partnerships. Recently, they have already terminated over 500 partnerships.

These measures are designed to prevent the misuse of SIM cards and ensure the personal data security of both True and dtac customers. Furthermore, True works closely with government officials; upon discovering groups attempting to fraudulently purchase SIM cards from stores within malls, they promptly notify the police for immediate action.

Confident in the proactive measures to reduce cybersecurity risks and increase the number of quality customers

True Corporation is confident that these proactive measures will enhance the efficiency of SIM registration, prevent misuse of SIM cards and numbers for unlawful purposes, and reduce cybersecurity threats currently faced by the public.

This initiative aims to lighten the workload for all sectors in safeguarding against and combating cybercrimes. Moreover, it is expected to positively impact the growth of quality customers and contribute to the advancement of the digital economy.