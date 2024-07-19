30 luxury cars stolen from UK and resold, ready to be returned to owners

The return of the stolen cars was announced on Friday at a joint press conference that included Minister of Justice Pol Colonel Thawee Sodsong, along with officials from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), the Office of the Attorney-General, UK’s ambassador to Thailand Mark Gooding and representatives from the UK's National Crime Agency.

The DSI began investigating the stolen luxury cars case in 2016, identifying over 1,400 improperly imported vehicles that evaded taxes. The cars in these cases were rented from various companies in the UK, stolen, and then exported as new vehicles. They were originally flown from London’s Heathrow Airport to Singapore and then shipped to Thailand, the authorities said.