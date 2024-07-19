30 luxury cars stolen from UK and resold, ready to be returned to owners

The return of the stolen cars was announced on Friday at a joint press conference that included Minister of Justice Pol Colonel Thawee Sodsong, along with officials from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), the Office of the Attorney-General, UK’s ambassador to Thailand Mark Gooding and representatives from the UK's National Crime Agency.
The DSI began investigating the stolen luxury cars case in 2016, identifying over 1,400 improperly imported vehicles that evaded taxes. The cars in these cases were rented from various companies in the UK, stolen, and then exported as new vehicles. They were originally flown from London’s Heathrow Airport to Singapore and then shipped to Thailand, the authorities said.
After investigating the case, the DSI discovered 35 stolen vehicles imported by over 10 companies and pursued legal action against those involved.
Officials acknowledged the difficulty of the case due to the crimes committed outside Thailand. The Office of the Attorney-General had to assist in the investigation. Investigators expedited the case to ensure the seized cars were returned in the best condition. The buyers of these stolen vehicles were advised to sue the selling companies, as the law requires that stolen property be returned to the rightful owners.
Recently, two victims who had unknowingly purchased the cars stolen from the UK sued the selling companies. In early July, the court ruled that the companies must refund the full purchase amounts, setting a precedent for other affected buyers to take similar legal action.
In other cases involving improper imports of luxury cars not related to the stolen UK cars, over 100 vehicles were returned to the owners for use, but prohibited from being sold. Later, the court ordered all these cars to be confiscated and returned to the investigators. However, one affected owner petitioned the court for leniency, claiming no intent to commit a crime and being a victim as well.
The court ruled to return that car to the owner while the DSI seized the vehicle registration documents. This action alleviates the hardship of the car owners, who can petition the court following an established legal precedent.