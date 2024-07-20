Don Mueang Airport operations back to normal, AOT chief says

The visit followed a night of chaos caused by a global crash of the Navitaire check-in system, which led to widespread delays. The system failure, which began on Friday, affected several airlines, impacting about 200 flights.

During the outage, airlines were forced to resort to manual check-in procedures, extending the typical one-hour process to around three hours. Passengers were advised to arrive at the airport significantly earlier than usual.

To assess the situation first-hand, the AOT CEO visited Don Mueang Airport Saturday morning.

He reported that as of 11am, the check-in system had been fully restored, and passenger queues were diminishing. Despite the widespread disruption, only one flight cancellation was reported: an AirAsia X flight from Thailand to Osaka, Japan, scheduled for 10am Saturday.