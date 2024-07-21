Heavy overnight rains leave large parts of Trat submerged

Following heavy rains throughout the night, many parts in Trat’s Muang district were flooded, including main roads and sois.

The areas affected by floods included Tambon Nong Samed, Tambon Bang Phra, Tambon Wang Krachae, Tambon Nong Sanone, Tambon Huay Raeng, Tambon Takang and Tambon Chamrak.

Many parts of highway No. 3 of Trat-Bangkok Road were under 30 to 50 centimetres of water, including the Ban Suan Nai intersection, the Saen Tung intersection and in front of Khao Saming Hospital.

The road in front of the Trat provincial hall and alleys in Bang Lang community were also flooded. Flood waters also entered many houses in the area.