Heavy overnight rains leave large parts of Trat submerged

Following heavy rains throughout the night, many parts in Trat’s Muang district were flooded, including main roads and sois.
The areas affected by floods included Tambon Nong Samed, Tambon Bang Phra, Tambon Wang Krachae, Tambon Nong Sanone, Tambon Huay Raeng, Tambon Takang and Tambon Chamrak.
Many parts of highway No. 3 of Trat-Bangkok Road were under 30 to 50 centimetres of water, including the Ban Suan Nai intersection, the Saen Tung intersection and in front of Khao Saming Hospital.
The road in front of the Trat provincial hall and alleys in Bang Lang community were also flooded. Flood waters also entered many houses in the area.
Officials installed water pumps to try to drain flood water on the main road in front of the provincial hall, the Muang Trat municipality and Trat shopping centre.
Local people complained that their farms were flooded.
Meanwhile, the meteorological department warned residents of 49 provinces nationwide to brace for heavy rains and possible flash floods.
The department clarified that the heavy rains were not linked to a depression in the upper South China Sea, saying the storm would later downgrade to a tropical storm and would have no impact on Thailand.
The rains in Thailand would be unleashed by influence of a monsoon trough over the upper North, the upper Northeast and upper Laos coupled with influence of the southwest monsoon over the Andaman and Gulf of Thailand, the department said.
The following provinces are expected to receive heavy rains:
North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.
Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Mahasarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnart Charoen, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Sakhon.
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.