Bangkok billboard advertising sale of passports sparks uproar

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, a Move Forward party-list MP, voiced concern, saying this billboard indicates a significant breach of the law.

“If it is true, it would be a big slap in the face of the government, indicating a blatant disregard for Thai authorities. The billboard is in Huai Khwang, where many Chinese nationals reside, suggesting that the advertisement is targeted at them. This could mean that our country is becoming a centre for global threats,” Wiroj said.

He added that such incidents tarnish the country’s image and may open the door to international criminals. He said if this issue is proven to be true, then the authorities should launch legal proceedings. He also said it is possible that the Chinese mafia and many criminals with arrest warrants may be using Thailand as a safe haven.

“It is rumoured that a network of Chinese criminals has been using Thailand as a hideout before moving to other countries. This network appears to be well-organised, with facilities for bribes and the ability to buy off some officials, thus turning Thailand into a hub for illegal activities,” Wiroj added.

The billboard, which had been removed as of press time, carried a prominent display in Chinese. It was first brought to notice by a Facebook user who translated the content using Google Translate.

The message on the billboard offered a legal passport and nationality within 30 days. It also included a price list for passports of countries like Indonesia, Vanuatu, Cambodia, and Turkey.

After the post caught attention on social media and people began sharing it, the billboard was removed by 10am on Monday.

Paitoon Ngammuk, director of Huai Khwang district, confirmed that the results of an initial investigation have been received and detailed inspections will follow. Violators stand to face penalties, including time in prison and/or fines.

Meanwhile, deputy immigration chief Pol Maj-General Panthana Nuchanart said that while some countries sell their nationality, this practice is strictly prohibited in Thailand. He said investigators will check to determine if any illegal activities occurred.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the billboard advertised the sale of other nationalities, not Thai, but was only using Thailand as the venue for the advertising. Nonetheless, he said, thorough checks will be conducted to ensure there is no breach of national security.