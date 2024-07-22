Bangkok billboard advertising sale of passports sparks uproar

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has called for an urgent investigation into the origin of a passport and nationality advertising billboard spotted at an intersection in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district.
This investigation is part of Anutin’s plans to intensify measures against crime hubs and protect the country’s image and public confidence.
Ministry spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul said on Monday that Anutin had been alerted of social media posts revealing and criticising the Chinese language billboard advertising the sale of passports and nationalities of several countries.
Anutin, who doubles as deputy prime minister, ordered the immediate removal of the billboard and a thorough investigation. If any wrongdoing is uncovered, the investigation will be extended to identify and penalise the culprits.
The billboard had been removed as of press time.
Traisulee added that while the government is implementing policies to boost tourism by making it easier for foreigners to enter Thailand, there should be a stronger focus on screening arrivals to prevent criminals from exploiting Thailand as a base for illegal activities.
“Since the government eased visa regulations for several countries, Anutin instructed all provincial governors and local administrative organisations to collaborate with police and security agencies to conduct stringent inspection and monitoring,” she said. “This is to ensure that Thailand is not used as the base for any form of criminal activity, which could negatively impact the country's image, tourism confidence, and long-term investments.”
Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, a Move Forward party-list MP, voiced concern, saying this billboard indicates a significant breach of the law.
“If it is true, it would be a big slap in the face of the government, indicating a blatant disregard for Thai authorities. The billboard is in Huai Khwang, where many Chinese nationals reside, suggesting that the advertisement is targeted at them. This could mean that our country is becoming a centre for global threats,” Wiroj said.
He added that such incidents tarnish the country’s image and may open the door to international criminals. He said if this issue is proven to be true, then the authorities should launch legal proceedings. He also said it is possible that the Chinese mafia and many criminals with arrest warrants may be using Thailand as a safe haven.
“It is rumoured that a network of Chinese criminals has been using Thailand as a hideout before moving to other countries. This network appears to be well-organised, with facilities for bribes and the ability to buy off some officials, thus turning Thailand into a hub for illegal activities,” Wiroj added.
The billboard, which had been removed as of press time, carried a prominent display in Chinese. It was first brought to notice by a Facebook user who translated the content using Google Translate.
The message on the billboard offered a legal passport and nationality within 30 days. It also included a price list for passports of countries like Indonesia, Vanuatu, Cambodia, and Turkey.
After the post caught attention on social media and people began sharing it, the billboard was removed by 10am on Monday.
Paitoon Ngammuk, director of Huai Khwang district, confirmed that the results of an initial investigation have been received and detailed inspections will follow. Violators stand to face penalties, including time in prison and/or fines.
Meanwhile, deputy immigration chief Pol Maj-General Panthana Nuchanart said that while some countries sell their nationality, this practice is strictly prohibited in Thailand. He said investigators will check to determine if any illegal activities occurred.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the billboard advertised the sale of other nationalities, not Thai, but was only using Thailand as the venue for the advertising. Nonetheless, he said, thorough checks will be conducted to ensure there is no breach of national security.