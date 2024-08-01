Registration for digital wallet scheme hit by some technical issues

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat acknowledged on Thursday that some people had experienced delays and technical difficulties, but staff were working to resolve the issues. However, he pointed out, many were able to register without any problems.

A Nation reporter spoke to users and learned that some could register smoothly, while others faced difficulties. Slow internet speeds and old smartphones were blamed for some of the issues, with the three-step process taking up to 10 minutes for some. In comparison, others managed to complete the registration process in just two or three minutes.

Julapun said officials were looking into the problems and promised to call a press briefing later in the day to provide an update on the first five hours of registration for the scheme. He should also have information on the causes of the problems.

People experiencing difficulties can call the 1111 hotline for assistance.



