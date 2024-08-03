Govt urged to protect reputation of Thai traditional massage

The Charawi Association for the Conservation of Thai Massage (CCM) submitted a formal appeal to the Ministry of Public Health on Friday, expressing concerns over the impact of illegal practices on the industry and the protection of Thai cultural heritage.
Traditional Thai massage, or Nuad Thai, was recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage in 2019. To preserve its authenticity, Thai law prohibits foreigners from working as traditional Thai masseuses. However, the CCM claims that widespread non-compliance with this regulation is undermining the industry.
"There are an estimated 50,000 illegal foreign masseuses in Bangkok alone," said Pitak Yotha, president of the CCM. "This problem is prevalent across the country, particularly in major cities."
The association has also called for a simplification of the registration process for Thai massage therapists. Currently, the lengthy and complex procedures are discouraging many qualified individuals from entering the profession.
Another pressing issue highlighted by the CCM is the prevalence of massage establishments offering illicit sexual services. The association has urged the government to impose stricter regulations on the industry, including licensing requirements and penalties for those who violate the law.
"Right now, in Bangkok alone, approximately 50,000 immigrant workers have been found. They come from Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Vietnam. The situation is similar in other provinces, especially in major big cities," Pitak said.
"We would like to have more strict law enforcement to eradicate these kinds of businesses as they damage the reputation and image of Thai massage. If you want to use the word massage to advertise in front your shop, you must ask for permission from officials. Otherwise, the word must be omitted," he said.
In response, the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine acknowledged the challenges facing the industry. Director general Thaweesilp Wisanuyothin said the department was working to streamline the registration process and improve enforcement.
He pointed out that currently only 25% of the Thai traditional massage shops in the market are legal.
"It is required that agencies such as the Department of Skill Development or other related agencies help record their numbers. We would like to help provide information, including separating illegal massage shops from the legal ones," he said, emphasising that all parties need to collaborate before Thai traditional massage loses its reputation.
Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin promised to strengthen regulations and protect the reputation of Thai massage. He emphasised the importance of distinguishing between massage for relaxation and massage therapy.
"The ministry is now improving the registration process while the Department of Health Service Support is in the process of developing a training course. The important thing is to be careful not to covertly sell Thai massage as sexual services. We plan to finish the process in about two months," he said.
Given the reputation of Thai traditional massage, there is a need for many Thai massage workers, not only in Thailand but also worldwide. The demand for skilled masseuses is driving up prices, causing Thai professional masseuses increasingly flocking to work abroad.
In the Middle East, it is reported that an experienced Thai massage therapist or a spa therapist is paid 120,000-160,000 baht per month, four to five times the national wage rate, which is 30,000 baht per month.