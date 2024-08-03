Govt urged to protect reputation of Thai traditional massage

The Charawi Association for the Conservation of Thai Massage (CCM) submitted a formal appeal to the Ministry of Public Health on Friday, expressing concerns over the impact of illegal practices on the industry and the protection of Thai cultural heritage.

Traditional Thai massage, or Nuad Thai, was recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage in 2019. To preserve its authenticity, Thai law prohibits foreigners from working as traditional Thai masseuses. However, the CCM claims that widespread non-compliance with this regulation is undermining the industry.

"There are an estimated 50,000 illegal foreign masseuses in Bangkok alone," said Pitak Yotha, president of the CCM. "This problem is prevalent across the country, particularly in major cities."

The association has also called for a simplification of the registration process for Thai massage therapists. Currently, the lengthy and complex procedures are discouraging many qualified individuals from entering the profession.

Another pressing issue highlighted by the CCM is the prevalence of massage establishments offering illicit sexual services. The association has urged the government to impose stricter regulations on the industry, including licensing requirements and penalties for those who violate the law.