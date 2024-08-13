Ex-school principal gets 50 years for dipping into lunch money

A former school principal in Nakhon Sawan has been sentenced to 50 years in jail for siphoning some 596,000 baht from his students’ lunch budget in 2021.

The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases Area 6 issued a guilty verdict against Suthep Sukthong on May 15, but the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) only announced the ruling on Tuesday.

The NACC indicted Suthep and an accomplice, Wisut Puangchampee, in 2021, accusing them of violating the Criminal Code and the NACC Act on 50 counts by siphoning funds allocated to provide lunch to students.