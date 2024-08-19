No contract extension for Don Muang Tollway operator: Highways Dept

The Highways Department has resolved not to extend the contract with the concessionaire of the elevated Don Muang Tollway even though toll fees will be increased in December.

Sarawut Songsivilai, director-general of the Highways Department, said the panel tasked with reviewing the Don Muang Tollway Plc (DMT) concession contract has decided to let the contract expire in 2034.

He added that once the contract expires, the elevated tollway will become state property and the authorities may decide to make the tollway free or set a flat 20-baht rate based on a future study on maintenance costs.