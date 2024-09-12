Water-borne diseases on the rise as flooding continues

Thailand is seeing increasing cases of diseases caused by flooding, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said on Wednesday, urging the public people to avoid wading through floodwater and mud.
Cases of rat fever (leptospirosis), a blood infection caused by the bacteria leptospira that can infect humans, rodents and other animals, has exceeded 2,600 patients this year with 28 deaths so far, Dr Wirawat Manosutthi, the DDC spokesman said.
He said most of the cases have been reported in 9 provinces in the South and 8 provinces in North where flooding occurred. With water levels still high in many areas, the DDC is estimating that cases will continue to rise and will peak around October.
Another flood-related disease that appears to be on the increase is melioidosis, a bacterial infection that spreads through contact with contaminated soil, air, or water. The DDC recorded a total of 2,399 cases this year with 68 deaths so far, mostly in the Northeastern region.
“Please avoid wading through, or any kind of direct contact with floodwater or mud, and make sure to cook your food properly before eating,” he said. “If you have high fever for more than three days, see a doctor immediately, especially if you are diabetic.”
The DDC also reported that it has vaccinated 3,802,584 people against influenza over the past three months, making up 91.18% of the at-risk population who number slightly more than 4 million individuals. Cases of Covid-19 and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) have however decreased from the previous year.
The department urged the public to wash their hands regularly, avoid sharing personal items with others, eat properly cooked foods, and avoid crowded spaces to stay safe from the three respiratory diseases.
As for the Mpox disease, the DDC reported accumulated cases since 2023 of 835 patients, 98% of them male, and a total of 13 deaths, all of whom were infected with HIV.
In 2024, Mpox cases in Thailand increased by 144 with 4 deaths.