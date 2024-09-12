Water-borne diseases on the rise as flooding continues

Thailand is seeing increasing cases of diseases caused by flooding, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said on Wednesday, urging the public people to avoid wading through floodwater and mud.

Cases of rat fever (leptospirosis), a blood infection caused by the bacteria leptospira that can infect humans, rodents and other animals, has exceeded 2,600 patients this year with 28 deaths so far, Dr Wirawat Manosutthi, the DDC spokesman said.

He said most of the cases have been reported in 9 provinces in the South and 8 provinces in North where flooding occurred. With water levels still high in many areas, the DDC is estimating that cases will continue to rise and will peak around October.

Another flood-related disease that appears to be on the increase is melioidosis, a bacterial infection that spreads through contact with contaminated soil, air, or water. The DDC recorded a total of 2,399 cases this year with 68 deaths so far, mostly in the Northeastern region.

“Please avoid wading through, or any kind of direct contact with floodwater or mud, and make sure to cook your food properly before eating,” he said. “If you have high fever for more than three days, see a doctor immediately, especially if you are diabetic.”