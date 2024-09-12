Draft ordinance allowing BMA to pay debt to BTSC to be examined

The Bangkok Council on Thursday set up a special committee to vet a draft ordinance allowing it to approve an additional budget of 14 billion baht for fiscal 2024 for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to repay its debt to the Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC).

Bangkok Council president Surajit Pongsingwitthaya held an extraordinary meeting of the council to deliberate the draft ordinance that would empower BMA governor Chadchart Sittipunt to draw 14.549 billion baht from the BMA’s reserves to pay the debt to BTSC.

The meeting resolved to set up a 24-member ad hoc panel to vet the draft ordinance within 30 days.