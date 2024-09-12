Draft ordinance allowing BMA to pay debt to BTSC to be examined

The Bangkok Council on Thursday set up a special committee to vet a draft ordinance allowing it to approve an additional budget of 14 billion baht for fiscal 2024 for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to repay its debt to the Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC).
Bangkok Council president Surajit Pongsingwitthaya held an extraordinary meeting of the council to deliberate the draft ordinance that would empower BMA governor Chadchart Sittipunt to draw 14.549 billion baht from the BMA’s reserves to pay the debt to BTSC.
The meeting resolved to set up a 24-member ad hoc panel to vet the draft ordinance within 30 days.
On July 26, the Supreme Administrative Court gave BMA and Krungthep Thanakom (KT) 180 days to pay the debt to BTSC that covers the operating and maintenance (O&M) costs of the Saphan Taksin-Bang Wa and On Nut-Kheha extensions.
Following the ruling, Chadchart vowed to comply with the court order but he said the drawing of the reserves would have to be approved by the Bangkok Council first.
After the council set up the vetting panel, BMA deputy governor Chakkraphan Phiewngam said he would ask the panel to speed up its work so that it is completed before the 30-day deadline.
Chakkraphan said the debt must be paid within this month, which is the last month of fiscal 2024, or else it could be delayed and the BMA would have to shoulder more interest.