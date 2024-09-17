NBTC approves AIS, True for disaster alerts via cell broadcasts

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has approved the use of cell broadcast systems of two major mobile phone operators to issue disaster alerts.
Trairat Viriyasirikul, acting NBTC secretary-general, said on Tuesday that the commission recently approved the use of Advanced Info Services (AIS) and True Corporation (True) following successful trials by both operators.
AIS tested its cell broadcast system on March 5 and True on July 7.
The cell broadcast system will send text messages with an audible alert to all mobile phone users within the range of the operators’ cell towers, without requiring users to download an app.
Trairat noted that both operators were in the process of installing additional cell towers, expected to be ready in the fourth quarter of the year.
He added that the commission has not yet approved the cell broadcast system of the state-run National Telecom company, pending further information from NT for consideration.
To reward True and AIS for using their networks for disaster alert broadcasting, the NBTC will reduce their Universal Service Obligation contributions for three years, he said. However, he did not elaborate on how much the two operators will save for the lowered contributions.
Additionally, he said, the NBTC plans to test an emergency warning system on digital terrestrial TV via the Royal Thai Army’s Channel 5 as another means of alerting the public to natural disasters.