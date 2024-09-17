NBTC approves AIS, True for disaster alerts via cell broadcasts

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has approved the use of cell broadcast systems of two major mobile phone operators to issue disaster alerts.

Trairat Viriyasirikul, acting NBTC secretary-general, said on Tuesday that the commission recently approved the use of Advanced Info Services (AIS) and True Corporation (True) following successful trials by both operators.

AIS tested its cell broadcast system on March 5 and True on July 7.

The cell broadcast system will send text messages with an audible alert to all mobile phone users within the range of the operators’ cell towers, without requiring users to download an app.