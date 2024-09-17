No weddings, commercial photoshoots allowed on Wat Rajabopit grounds

Wat Rajabopit in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district has issued an order prohibiting people from conducting wedding ceremonies, taking photographs, videos or any commercial activities inside the temple grounds.

This measure addresses recent issues with influencers using the temple as a backdrop for content creation, which led to disturbances and misuse of the venue, Thai PBS reported on Tuesday.

The temple, not far from the Grand Palace, was built during the reign of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) and its abbot is the Supreme Patriarch Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatanana. The temple is popular among tourists due to its unique layout, gilded chedi and Italian-inspired interiors.