No weddings, commercial photoshoots allowed on Wat Rajabopit grounds

Wat Rajabopit in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district has issued an order prohibiting people from conducting wedding ceremonies, taking photographs, videos or any commercial activities inside the temple grounds.
This measure addresses recent issues with influencers using the temple as a backdrop for content creation, which led to disturbances and misuse of the venue, Thai PBS reported on Tuesday.
The temple, not far from the Grand Palace, was built during the reign of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) and its abbot is the Supreme Patriarch Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatanana. The temple is popular among tourists due to its unique layout, gilded chedi and Italian-inspired interiors.
The temple’s Facebook post clarified that while visitors are welcome to make merit and organise Buddhist activities with prior permission, they are not allowed to conduct weddings, marriage registrations, ring exchanges or water-pouring ceremonies. Furthermore, visitors are not allowed to use the temple for commercial purposes, including advertising products or services.
The temple also emphasised the importance of respectful behaviour, including appropriate attire and conduct, and prohibited actions like climbing, using the temple for entertainment, romantic activities or disrupting religious practices.
The post also clarified that the temple does not collaborate with businesses or agencies for ceremonies or events deemed unsuitable for a religious site.
The temple warned that violators would face legal prosecution and encouraged people with information about those exploiting the temple or hurting its reputation to contact the Supreme Patriarch’s office at [email protected].