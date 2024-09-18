Flash floods in Pattaya bring misery to motorists

Nation TV press reported at 4.26am that about an hour of heavy rain had led to a fall in temperature and surface runoff of over 90 centimetres.
Main roads in the city were inundated, especially those prone to flooding including the road that runs along the railway from Khao Talo-Wat Tham Samakee, Pattaya Tai-Pattaya Klang Road, Chaloem Phrakiat Road and Pattaya Beach Road.
The city’s special affairs staff have been deployed to facilitate traffic and motorists have been advised to avoid driving small cars and motorcycles on inundated roads until further notice.
Resident Supachai Saeliaw, 21, told the press that his car was swept into a watercourse by the fast-moving water while driving on the road next to the railway.
“My girlfriend and I had to escape through the car window and walk through floodwater that was more than waist-high,” he explained, adding that they were not injured in the incident.
Rain was still falling in Pattaya as at press time. The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast that very heavy rains are likely to continue until Monday (September 23).