Flash floods in Pattaya bring misery to motorists

The city’s special affairs staff have been deployed to facilitate traffic and motorists have been advised to avoid driving small cars and motorcycles on inundated roads until further notice.

Resident Supachai Saeliaw, 21, told the press that his car was swept into a watercourse by the fast-moving water while driving on the road next to the railway.

“My girlfriend and I had to escape through the car window and walk through floodwater that was more than waist-high,” he explained, adding that they were not injured in the incident.