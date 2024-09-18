Reticulated python traps woman in Samut Prakan room

The victim, Arom, had been bitten on her right thigh and was exhausted. She told the press that she lived in her room alone since her husband passed away in November last year.

She explained that she had been bitten by the python at around 8.30pm while washing kitchen utensils behind her room. She claimed that the snake had then wrapped itself around her until she fell down, adding that she had struggled for more than two hours to free herself.

Arom further explained that she shouted for help until people nearby heard and contacted the police and rescuers. “I have never encountered an event like this in my life,” she added.