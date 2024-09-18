Reticulated python traps woman in Samut Prakan room

Police officers from Phra Samut Chedi Police Station and rescuers from Poh Teck Tung Foundation rushed to the five-roomed rental property, breaking open the door to the fourth room to discover a python measuring more than 4 metres and weighing at least 20 kilograms wrapped around the woman.
Staff used equipment but it still took longer than 30 minutes to free the woman. They provided first aid before sending her to a nearby hospital for treatment. The python escaped into the reeds behind the room.
The victim, Arom, had been bitten on her right thigh and was exhausted. She told the press that she lived in her room alone since her husband passed away in November last year.
She explained that she had been bitten by the python at around 8.30pm while washing kitchen utensils behind her room. She claimed that the snake had then wrapped itself around her until she fell down, adding that she had struggled for more than two hours to free herself.
Arom further explained that she shouted for help until people nearby heard and contacted the police and rescuers. “I have never encountered an event like this in my life,” she added.
Pol Sgt Major Anuson Wongmalee, chief of Phra Samut Chedi Police Station’s prevention and suppression division, said staff had to break down the door after shouting and knocking without a response.