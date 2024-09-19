Herpetology team hunts down python that terrorised elderly woman

Herpetologists have been attempting to hunt down the reticulated python that wrapped itself around a 64-year-old woman inside her rented room in Pak Khlong Bang Pla Kot subdistrict of Samut Prakan’s Phra Samut Chedi district on Tuesday but without success.

Police officers from Phra Samut Chedi Police Station and rescuers from Poh Teck Tung Foundation rushed to the five-roomed rental property at 10pm on Tuesday,

Officials broke open the door to the fourth room to discover a python measuring more than four metres and weighing at least 20 kilograms wrapped around the victim, Arom Arunroj.

It took longer than 30 minutes to free the woman. First aid was given before she was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. The python escaped into the reeds behind the room.