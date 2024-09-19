BMA ready to tackle overflowing Chao Phraya as heavy rains continue

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) assured city residents on Thursday that it had taken all precautions to cope with runoffs and flooding caused by an overflowing Chao Phraya River.

Ekwaranyu Amrapal, BMA spokesman, visited people living along the riverbank to allay their fears after the Meteorological Department warned that heavy rains would continue in North, Northeast and Central Thailand from Thursday to Monday.

The spokesman said the BMA has deployed workers to watch flood-prone areas and has prepared equipment and machinery to rush in to alleviate flooding immediately.