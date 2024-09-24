Officials monitor Ping River to protect Chiang Mai’s downtown

A war room has been set up in Muang Chiang Mai to monitor the Ping River and ensure downtown Chaing Mai does not get inundated like it was in 2022, the provincial governor said.

Assanee Buranupakorn, mayor of Muang Chiang Mai Municipality, said an emergency centre had been set up at the Nawarat Bridge on Tuesday morning to monitor the level of Ping River.

The centre will keep an eye on the river round the clock and will coordinate with the Royal Irrigation Department and the Chiang Mai provincial administration to accelerate the flow of floodwaters into the river and prevent it from breaking its banks and flooding downtown Chiang Mai.