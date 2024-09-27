Is fake gold the new gold standard in Thailand?

Despite the recent scandal of consumers being duped into buying gold ornaments with less gold content, the Nation has learned that some Thai consumers prefer buying gold ornaments that look like the real thing.

Earlier this week, social media influencers Kornkanok Suwannabut and her husband Kanpol Rueng-aram, aka “Mae Tuck” and “Pa Beer”, were accused of selling gold ornaments that had less gold content than advertised.

Hundreds of buyers flocked to their shop in Bangkok on Tuesday, demanding a refund. They were told they would only get a full refund if they returned everything, including the free gift, and signed a document agreeing not to take legal action against the couple.

Meanwhile, some 20 complainants met with the Consumer Protection Police Division on Thursday to seek legal action, though some 135 other customers were denied the chance to file complaints, their lawyer Anusorn Asurapong said.