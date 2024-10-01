Tawee defends Pheu Thai govt in Tak Bai massacre case delays

Meanwhile, the families of the Tak Bai victims have filed a separate lawsuit against a different group of seven defendants, accusing them of being behind the deaths and injuries. Chalermchai is the only defendant common to both cases. The six other defendants in the families’ lawsuit are:

General Phisal Wattanawongkhiri, former 4th Army Area commander and current Pheu Thai party-list MP

Pol General Wongkot Maneerin, former director of the Forward Command of the Royal Thai Police

Pol Lt-General Manote Kraiwong, former commander of Provincial Police Bureau 9

Pol Maj-General Saksommai Phutthakul, former chief of Tak Bai Police Station

Siwa Saengmanee, former chief of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre

Wichom Thongsom, former Narathiwat governor

On Tuesday, Tawee insisted the authorities were not stalling to wait for the case to expire as believed by some of the families.

“I believe they are doing their best, but investigations and arrests must be conducted discreetly. I ask for understanding, as the case was being addressed during the tenure of former prime minister Srettha Thavisin and under current Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra,” he said.

When asked if the suspects will be apprehended before the statute of limitations expires, Tawee stated that the police are working on the case, but the outcome remains uncertain.

He also rejected suggestions that Pheu Thai was trying to shield its MP from prosecution, stating that police would need a court-issued arrest warrant before taking action.

Tawee also mentioned that several stakeholders are reviewing existing laws to explore the possibility of extending the case’s statute of limitations.

