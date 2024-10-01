Tawee defends Pheu Thai govt in Tak Bai massacre case delays

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong said on Tuesday that this government should not be held responsible for the delayed prosecution in the 20-year-old Tak Bai massacre case, which is set to expire later this month.
He said the case occurred two decades ago and has passed through several administrations, none of which made significant progress. He pointed out that during the current Pheu Thai-led government, the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) had resolved to bring the suspects to court and the judiciary has accepted the case, despite the statute of limitations expiring on October 25. He also pointed to the challenges the police face in trying to locate and bring the suspects to trial before the deadline.
The case dates back to October 25, 2004, when the southern army used force to disperse a protest by local Muslims in front of the Tak Bai Police Station.
The protesters were arrested and piled on top of one another on 25 military trucks to be sent for detention at the Ingkayut Borihan Military Camp in Pattani. By the time the trucks had arrived at the camp, 78 of the protesters had died of suffocation.
On September 18, the OAG announced that it would charge General Chalermchai Wiroonphet, former commander of the 5th Infantry Division, and seven truck drivers involved in the deaths.
The OAG has denied allegations that it has been dragging its feet, explaining that none of the eight suspects have been arrested and charged because police investigators have consistently disagreed with public prosecutors and had pushed to drop the charges.
Meanwhile, the families of the Tak Bai victims have filed a separate lawsuit against a different group of seven defendants, accusing them of being behind the deaths and injuries. Chalermchai is the only defendant common to both cases. The six other defendants in the families’ lawsuit are:
On Tuesday, Tawee insisted the authorities were not stalling to wait for the case to expire as believed by some of the families.
“I believe they are doing their best, but investigations and arrests must be conducted discreetly. I ask for understanding, as the case was being addressed during the tenure of former prime minister Srettha Thavisin and under current Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra,” he said.
When asked if the suspects will be apprehended before the statute of limitations expires, Tawee stated that the police are working on the case, but the outcome remains uncertain.
He also rejected suggestions that Pheu Thai was trying to shield its MP from prosecution, stating that police would need a court-issued arrest warrant before taking action.
Tawee also mentioned that several stakeholders are reviewing existing laws to explore the possibility of extending the case’s statute of limitations.