Chiang Mai’s Mae Rim villages devastated by 4th flood in a month

Many villages in Chiang Mai’s Mae Rim district were inundated from runoffs on Thursday morning due to heavy rain overnight.

People living along Mae Sa and Mae Rim were flooded for the fourth time in less than a month after both rivers broke their banks due to the runoffs.

Residents said the overnight rain resulted in runoffs from Doi Suthep and Doi Pui mountains filling the rivers and flooding areas like Pong Yaeng, Mae Ram, Rim Nua and Rim Tai in Mae Rim districts.

People living in the villages of Ban Pa Muang, Ban Huay Jo, Ban Hong Nok, Ban Hong Nai villages in the Mae Ram subdistrict were hit by flash floods at around 3.30am.