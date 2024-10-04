Northeast tops list of recipients for 10,000-baht govt handout

Most people eligible for the government’s 10,000-baht scheme are based in the Northeast, with Nakhon Ratchasima leading the pack, the Finance Ministry’s Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) said.

The scheme’s first phase targeted 14.55 million people, 12.4 million of whom are state welfare card holders and 2.15 million have disabilities.

The first phase kicked off on September 25 targetting vulnerable groups, with the government promising to launch the second and third phases soon.

FPO director Pornchai Teerawet said on Friday that a survey found that the regions with the highest number of eligible recipients are the Northeast, aka Isaan, with 5.8 million people, followed by the North (3.3 million), Metropolitan Bangkok (1 million), the West (0.75 million), the East (0.73 million), and Central (0.62 million).

The five provinces with the most recipients are Nakhon Ratchasima (approximately 540,000), Ubon Ratchathani (440,000), Si Sa Ket (400,000), Chiang Mai (390,000), and Buri Ram (370,000).

The five provinces with the fewest recipients are Ranong (27,000), Phuket (28,000), Trat (31,000), Samut Songkhram (33,000), and Phang Nga (42,000).