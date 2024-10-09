Social media influencers vow to target slimy direct sales company

Their move came after several victims sought help after they were unable to sell products from an unidentified Thai company with several Thai celebrities as presenters.
Some of the resellers reportedly took loans or sold their assets to make profits from selling the company’s products. Some of them even faced bankruptcy and asset confiscation.
According to Kom Chad Luek, three celebrities – Yuranunt “ Sam” Pamornmontri as chief research officer, Kan Kantathavorn as chief marketing officer, and Pechaya “Min” Wattanamontri as chief communications officer – were involved with the unidentified company.
Renowned TV news presenter Kanchai “Noom” Kamnerdploi revealed that he had talked with victims about this issue. “A security officer invested 200,000 baht, but he committed suicide after failing to sell the company’s products,” he said.
He confirmed that his team was gathering information about the direct sales company. He also affirmed that this was a big case.
Kanchai posted a Facebook message on Wednesday, saying that an unidentified company had asked his team to keep off the case. However, he left a small message that it was too late.
Social media activist Gunnathat Pongpaiboonwet, better known as Gun Jompalang, posted a Facebook message that he acknowledged the direct sales company case. He vowed to deal with this case once he returned from Chiang Mai.
Direct sales victims
Thai singer Kraiphop Jandee, also known as Kob Micro, said in his Facebook post that he and his wife were among victims of the direct sales company.
He and his wife had purchased the company’s products for resale online and launched advertisements. He stopped investing, as many elderly people faced bankruptcy. Some of them developed stress and faced family issues, he said.
Kraiphop also blamed himself for being unable to see through the company’s tricks to promote online sales. He urged relevant agencies to assist victims.
“These elderly are not lying. They faced a huge loss and some of them faced family issues and confiscation of their cars, lands and other assets,” he said, adding that they were not aware of laws.
Renowned lawyer Rachapon Sirisakorn affirmed on his Facebook post that Kanchai was prepared to expose the tricks of a direct sales company. He also advised Kraiphop to file a lawsuit against the company.
Police investigation
The Consumer Protection Police Division revealed that no victims had yet filed complaints against the direct sales company.
However, division chief Pol Maj-General Witthaya Sriprasertpap confirmed that the police was ready to work on the case once complaints were received, saying that it had gathered some information.
Witthaya refused to give further details about the three celebrities who had been appointed as company executives. He added that the police investigators were checking if they have to summon anybody for investigation.
Initial reports showed that the company operated a direct sales business, and its products had been registered with the Food and Drug Administration, he said.