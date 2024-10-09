Social media influencers vow to target slimy direct sales company

Direct sales victims

Thai singer Kraiphop Jandee, also known as Kob Micro, said in his Facebook post that he and his wife were among victims of the direct sales company.

He and his wife had purchased the company’s products for resale online and launched advertisements. He stopped investing, as many elderly people faced bankruptcy. Some of them developed stress and faced family issues, he said.

Kraiphop also blamed himself for being unable to see through the company’s tricks to promote online sales. He urged relevant agencies to assist victims.

“These elderly are not lying. They faced a huge loss and some of them faced family issues and confiscation of their cars, lands and other assets,” he said, adding that they were not aware of laws.

Renowned lawyer Rachapon Sirisakorn affirmed on his Facebook post that Kanchai was prepared to expose the tricks of a direct sales company. He also advised Kraiphop to file a lawsuit against the company.

Police investigation

The Consumer Protection Police Division revealed that no victims had yet filed complaints against the direct sales company.

However, division chief Pol Maj-General Witthaya Sriprasertpap confirmed that the police was ready to work on the case once complaints were received, saying that it had gathered some information.

Witthaya refused to give further details about the three celebrities who had been appointed as company executives. He added that the police investigators were checking if they have to summon anybody for investigation.

Initial reports showed that the company operated a direct sales business, and its products had been registered with the Food and Drug Administration, he said.