‘Successful’ iCon Group dealers rally in support of company

A lawyer representing the owner of iCon Group, which is accused of operating a Ponzi scheme, led dozens of “dealers” of the company’s products to rally outside Government House.

They demanded that all legal action against iCon Group be dropped.

The group of protesters claiming to have done well by becoming resellers of iCon Group’s products were led by Withoon Keng-ngan, the lawyer of iCon Group CEO Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul. The group showed up at Government House to file a complaint addressed to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, asking her to intervene as allegations against the iCon Group were stopping them from conducting their business normally.