Rented room used to hide valuable assets of iCon Group CEO

DSI deputy director-general Pol Capt Wissanu Chimtrakul said the department’s raid came after locals informed them that Waranthaphon’s supercar was spotted outside the building.

One of the iCon Group’s executives, Thanarot “Boss Off” Thitijariyawat, signed a contract and paid for the rented room the day after Waranthaphon was put under observation, he explained. Boxes containing assets were left in the room on October 1 and there had been no comings or goings since.

“It is clear that this rented room was rented for hiding assets, not for living,” he pointed out, adding that DSI will examine all confiscated assets before holding a conference on the investigation on Thursday (October 24).