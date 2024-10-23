BMA warns of dip in air quality in 17 Bangkok districts on Thursday

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2024

Although the air quality in Greater Bangkok was safe on Wednesday, residents in 17 districts across the capital have been warned to beware of PM2.5 air pollution on Thursday.

PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked to several chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.

According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the air quality in Greater Bangkok was safe on Wednesday, with PM2.5 measured at 12.2 to 35.4 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m3) at 7am.

The safe level of PM2.5 set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is no more than 15µg/m3, though BMA has set the rate far higher at 37.5µg/m3.

However, BMA predicts air quality in eight districts – Lak Si, Chatuchak, Khlong Toei, Phra Khanong, Bang Na, Phaya Thai, Din Daeng and Huai Khwang – could affect people’s health on Thursday.

Meanwhile, nine other districts could be at risk of air pollution: Khlong Sam Wa, Minburi, Saphan Sung, Taling Chan, Bangkok Noi, Thawi Watthana, Bang Khae, Nong Khaem and Bang Bon.

The BMA also warned of the threat to the public’s health from the air quality in Greater Bangkok until Friday, especially in the East Bangkok and South Thonburi neighbourhoods.

The air quality would return to moderate levels on Saturday and good levels from Sunday to Wednesday next week, the BMA added.

 

