BMA warns of dip in air quality in 17 Bangkok districts on Thursday

PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked to several chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.

According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the air quality in Greater Bangkok was safe on Wednesday, with PM2.5 measured at 12.2 to 35.4 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m3) at 7am.

The safe level of PM2.5 set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is no more than 15µg/m3, though BMA has set the rate far higher at 37.5µg/m3.