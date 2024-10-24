DSI to authenticate seized iCon Group CEO’s timepieces

The Department of Special Investigation will seek help from experts to authenticate the luxury watches belonging to the The iCon Group CEO after comments on social media that the timepieces appeared to be fakes.

Pol Maj Woranan Srilam, director of the financial business fraud division of the DSI, said on Wednesday that experts from the DSI’s intellectual property would soon authenticate the seized watches.

On Tuesday, DSI officials searched a rented room on Soi Ram Indra 9 in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district and found what appeared to be several luxury watches.