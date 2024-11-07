Bangkok to crack down on irresponsible pet owners with new ordinance

The Bangkok Council has passed a new city ordinance restricting the number of cats and dogs people can keep and requiring that each pet is microchipped.

The council approved the ordinance on Tuesday and passed it on to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to enforce as soon as possible.

The BMA has yet to announce when this new regulation will be enforced.

The draft was approved after Bangkok Noi councillor Napapol Jirasakul, who chaired the committee vetting the draft, reported that his panel had finished holding a public hearing and consulting other organisations concerned.