Thai Airways union protests proposed govt control over rehab plan

The Thai Airways International (THAI) labour union staged a protest on Friday to oppose a proposed amendment to the national carrier’s rehabilitation plan, which they say will give the government more control over the airline.
Union members peacefully gathered at the THAI headquarters, holding up placards urging creditors to vote against the proposed amendment. The creditors were in a meeting with airline representatives at the time.
The meeting was scheduled to consider the Finance Ministry’s proposal to amend the airline’s business rehabilitation plan by adding two new plan managers – Polchak Nimwatana, deputy director of the Finance Ministry’s State Enterprise Policy Office and Panya Chupanich, director of the Transport Ministry’s Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning.
The union and creditors have criticised this move as they believe that increased government involvement could lead to political interference, especially in decisions on aircraft procurement, potentially comprising the airline’s independence and global competitiveness.
During the protest, a union representative read a statement urging politicians to stop destroying the national airline. He underscored that corruption in politics had caused the airline to suffer heavy losses over the past 10 years, resulting in THAI having to file for bankruptcy protection in late 2019.
“For over four years, all THAI employees have been patient, working hard to overcome all kinds of obstacles until we recorded increasing profits under the business rehabilitation plan, despite having only three plan managers,” he said. “It is clear that THAI can leave the rehabilitation process in mid-2025 as planned, without inference from the government.
“We oppose the appointment of two government officials as business rehabilitation managers. The union urges that employees of Thai Airways, who are experts in the aviation industry with over 60 years of experience, be allowed to use their knowledge and expertise independently, without interference or political exploitation as seen in the past,” the statement concluded.