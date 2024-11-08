Thai Airways union protests proposed govt control over rehab plan

The Thai Airways International (THAI) labour union staged a protest on Friday to oppose a proposed amendment to the national carrier’s rehabilitation plan, which they say will give the government more control over the airline.

Union members peacefully gathered at the THAI headquarters, holding up placards urging creditors to vote against the proposed amendment. The creditors were in a meeting with airline representatives at the time.

The meeting was scheduled to consider the Finance Ministry’s proposal to amend the airline’s business rehabilitation plan by adding two new plan managers – Polchak Nimwatana, deputy director of the Finance Ministry’s State Enterprise Policy Office and Panya Chupanich, director of the Transport Ministry’s Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning.

The union and creditors have criticised this move as they believe that increased government involvement could lead to political interference, especially in decisions on aircraft procurement, potentially comprising the airline’s independence and global competitiveness.