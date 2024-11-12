Crackdown nets nearly 400m baht in substandard goods

The Industry Ministry pursued legal action against 517 violators of industrial standard laws and confiscated substandard goods worth 395 million baht in the year up to September, minister Akanat Promphan said on Monday.

Akanat was meeting with representatives of over 40 trade operators to discuss measures to prevent substandard products – especially those without the “TIS” badges – from entering the market and endangering consumers.

The badges are issued by the Thai Industrial Standards Institute to products that pass quality standard tests and related legal requirements.

Akanat warned that manufacturers and importers of substandard goods face up to two years in prison, a fine of 2 million baht, or both.

Meanwhile manufacturers, advertisers, and sellers who fail to display product and manufacturer details as well as industrial standard badges face six months in jail, a 500,000 baht fine, or both.

Akanat urged traders to check their products thoroughly and ensure that they have TIS badges, complete details, and a QR code.

“The QR code allows consumers to verify product details and check information about the manufacturer. It also provides a channel for complaints in case the products do not meet standards," he said.

The minister also called on business operators to tighten monitoring for substandard products at year-end, when discount campaigns create an opportunity for poor-quality products to flood the market.