BMA to renovate Talad Plu Market as new tourist destination

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will renovate the old Talad Plu Market in Bangkok’s Thonburi district as a new tourist destination with a new bridge built and its riverfront renovated, the BMA governor and his deputy said on Saturday.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and Sanon Wangsrangboon unveiled the renovation of Talad Plu Market while visiting the market and other key locations in Thonburi district as part of the “BMA governor mobile meetings Season 2” measures to hear issues first-hand from residents.

While speaking to representatives of the Talad Plu community and other communities nearby at Talad Plu Mosque, Sanon said the BMA had a project to improve the landscape of Talad Plu as a tourist destination.