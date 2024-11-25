Thailand targets unsafe beta-agonist use in meat industry

The Department of Livestock Development kicked off an awareness campaign on Monday to educate livestock farmers on the dangers of using beta-agonist drugs to make the meat of their farm animals redder.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Itthi Sirilatthayakorn presided over a ceremony at the department’s head office on Monday morning.

He said the department plans to step up an awareness campaign for livestock farmers to stop mixing beta-antagonist chemicals in animal feed for the safety of consumers and to meet export standards.

Itthi said the department will cooperate with the Public Health Ministry and police to crack down on the use of the drug.