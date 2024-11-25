Thailand targets unsafe beta-agonist use in meat industry

The Department of Livestock Development kicked off an awareness campaign on Monday to educate livestock farmers on the dangers of using beta-agonist drugs to make the meat of their farm animals redder.
Deputy Agriculture Minister Itthi Sirilatthayakorn presided over a ceremony at the department’s head office on Monday morning.
He said the department plans to step up an awareness campaign for livestock farmers to stop mixing beta-antagonist chemicals in animal feed for the safety of consumers and to meet export standards.
Itthi said the department will cooperate with the Public Health Ministry and police to crack down on the use of the drug.
Beta-agonist drugs are primarily used to treat lung conditions, but some livestock farmers have been adding them to animal feed to make the meat of their animals look redder and fresher to attract buyers.
Somchuan Ratanamangalanon, the department’s director-general, said farmers generally used beta-agonists like salbutamol,
clenbuterol and ractopamine. He said these drugs boost protein content and reduce fat, so certain farmers can use them to raise their cows and pigs.
He said feeding these drugs to the animals leaves traces of the chemicals in the meat, which makes it dangerous for consumers.
Those who eat such contaminated meat can suffer from palpitations, headache, dizziness, high blood pressure, restlessness, laboured breathing and twitching muscles.
Somchuan said the campaign would focus on educating farmers about the dangers of these chemicals, so they stop using them.
He said consumers will also be encouraged to buy meat that carries the Livestock OK or Food Safety sign issued by the department.