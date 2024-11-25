Court okays detention of Dr Boon’s wife, daughter in huge fraud case

These charges stem from allegations that Boon, 86, had taken loans and lured investments worth billions of baht to fund five huge healthcare projects.

The mother and daughter have denied all charges and claim their signatures were forged in 200 documents, including loan guarantees.

So far, 247 victims have filed police complaints claiming total losses of 7.6 billion baht.

In addition, 10 victims have filed complaints with the Economic Crime Suppression Division regarding fraudulent loans that also fall under the Ponzi scheme violations. These cases involve total damages of 2.2 billion baht.

Since the investigation is ongoing, with testimony from 10 additional witnesses still necessary, police are seeking to keep the mother and daughter in jail until December 6.

Both investigators and victims are against them being granted bail given the substantial financial damages and the risk that they may flee or tamper with evidence. Many victims have yet to file formal complaints, while representatives of the victims have also expressed opposition, police said.