Court okays detention of Dr Boon’s wife, daughter in huge fraud case

The Criminal Court on Monday approved the detention of hospital tycoon Dr Boon Vanasin’s ex-wife and daughter in a fraud case involving damages of more than 10 billion baht.
Boon’s former wife, Jaruwan Vanasin, 79, and their daughter Nalin Vanasin, 51, were escorted to the Ratchada Criminal Court for their first detention hearing on Monday.
The two women had surrendered to police on Saturday in response to charges of defrauding the public, fraudulent borrowing and money laundering.
These charges stem from allegations that Boon, 86, had taken loans and lured investments worth billions of baht to fund five huge healthcare projects.
The mother and daughter have denied all charges and claim their signatures were forged in 200 documents, including loan guarantees.
So far, 247 victims have filed police complaints claiming total losses of 7.6 billion baht.
In addition, 10 victims have filed complaints with the Economic Crime Suppression Division regarding fraudulent loans that also fall under the Ponzi scheme violations. These cases involve total damages of 2.2 billion baht.
Since the investigation is ongoing, with testimony from 10 additional witnesses still necessary, police are seeking to keep the mother and daughter in jail until December 6.
Both investigators and victims are against them being granted bail given the substantial financial damages and the risk that they may flee or tamper with evidence. Many victims have yet to file formal complaints, while representatives of the victims have also expressed opposition, police said.
After reviewing the petition and questioning the suspects, who raised no objections, the Criminal Court approved their detention.
Meanwhile, members of the family have said that Boon is in China and the police are looking to ask Interpol to issue a warrant for his arrest.