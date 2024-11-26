Cult horror: 32 additional bodies discovered in Phichit temple

The authorities found another 32 human cadavers at a temple in Phichit on Tuesday, bringing the total number of bodies found at three locations in two provinces to 85.

The sites are connected to a controversial cult led by a monk who allegedly used the bodies to teach followers meditation and dharma.

Pol Lt-Colonel Inchatchai Ruangchaisivavet, deputy commander of Pho Thale Police Station, led a team of officers to check Wat Pa Sriwilai in Bang Mun Nak district and found the bodies there.

Police and relevant officials had on Saturday found 41 bodies at the Nakhon Chaiborwon monastic centre in Phichit’s Pho Thale district.

These discoveries come after 12 bodies were found at a monastic centre in Kamphaeng Phet’s Khanu Woralaksaburi district on Wednesday (November 20).