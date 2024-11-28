South warned of heavy rains and floods, cooler in North

Several southern provinces will experience heavy to very heavy rain on Thursday that could cause flash flooding and overflows, especially along the waterways, near foothills and on low-lying land, the Thai Meteorological Department has warned.

In a weather advisory issued early Thursday morning, the department urged people residing in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun to prepare for floods.

The weather conditions are being caused by the rather strong high-pressure system from China covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea, and the northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, it said.

The department added that strong winds will cause waves in the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea to rise to 2 metres high and more during thundershowers, while the lower Gulf could see waves up to 3 metres high during thundershowers.

All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, while small boats in the lower Gulf should remain ashore, the department warned.

Cool to cold weather and strong winds are expected over the upper country on Thursday, with a drop in temperature of 1–3 °C. People should take care of their health and beware of fire due to strong winds and dry air, the department said.