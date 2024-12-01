Phumtham demands return of 4 Thai crew members from Myanmar

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Sunday demanded that Myanmar return four Thais arrested by a warship immediately, the Defence Ministry spokesman said.

Maj Gen Thanathip Sawangsaeng, spokesman for the ministry, said Phumtham ordered the Thai-Myanmar Border Coordination Centre (TBC) and the Thai-Myanmar Town Border Committee to coordinate with Myanmar authorities to return the four Thais by Sunday.

The four Thais were among 31 crew members of a fishing boat captured by a Myanmar warship early on Saturday.

Thanathip said Phumtham did not mind Myanmar authorities detaining 27 Myanmar crew members for further questioning but they must also return the captured fishing boat after due legal process.