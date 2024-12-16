Gen Z: World drivers shaping workplace in 2025

When you think of Gen Z, what is the first thing that comes to mind?
Some might point to their technological know-how, self-esteem and creativity, while others might see them as lazy or stubborn, impatient and not dedicated to their work.
But did you know that these colleagues could become your new bosses in 2025? Gen Z is now shaping work trends and transforming corporate culture in ways you might not have imagined.
According to a recent report by Glassdoor, the workplace review platform in the United States, Gen Z is increasingly stepping into managerial roles. With the oldest among them now turning 28, they possess nearly a decade of work experience and account for roughly 20% of the global workforce. This twist means that by 2025, one in 10 Gen Z workers will likely become a supervisor.
Can Gen Z improve workplaces?
Despite the rising profile, there are concerns about Gen Z's effectiveness. A survey conducted by Public Square and Red Balloon reveals that 68% of small business owners view Gen Z employees as the least reliable group. Additionally, 71% believe that Gen Z is most likely to struggle with mental health challenges in the workplace.
However, financial literacy educator Alex Beene from the University of Tennessee argues that the perception of Gen Z as unsuited for work is quite false. In an interview with Newsweek, Beene said Gen Z individuals had just as much potential to excel in leadership roles as former generations. He highlighted their talent for tackling technological challenges as a key strength.
Experts also believe that Gen Z has the potential to revolutionise workplace norms for the benefit of all workers. This transformation includes ways of handling criticism, driving change, and prioritising mental health, diversity, and equality. However, it remains to be seen whether Gen Z individuals hold onto these values as they transition into managerial positions.
What’s next?
By next year, Gen Z will play a significant role in management positions. While hesitant about their leadership capabilities, experts are optimistic about their ability to carry organisations forward, especially in technology and cultural transformation.
“Are we ready for that change?” is the question to ask, as the workplace of tomorrow is reshaped under the leadership of Gen Z bosses.
Source: Newsweek