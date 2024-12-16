Gen Z: World drivers shaping workplace in 2025

When you think of Gen Z, what is the first thing that comes to mind?

Some might point to their technological know-how, self-esteem and creativity, while others might see them as lazy or stubborn, impatient and not dedicated to their work.



But did you know that these colleagues could become your new bosses in 2025? Gen Z is now shaping work trends and transforming corporate culture in ways you might not have imagined.



According to a recent report by Glassdoor, the workplace review platform in the United States, Gen Z is increasingly stepping into managerial roles. With the oldest among them now turning 28, they possess nearly a decade of work experience and account for roughly 20% of the global workforce. This twist means that by 2025, one in 10 Gen Z workers will likely become a supervisor.

