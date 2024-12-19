China’s booming pet market a new opportunity for Thai entrepreneurs

The DITP Nanning office said that besides the increasing demand for pet foods, equipment and grooming, businesses related to pet care are also becoming popular in China, including pet sitting and smart devices for pets. Meanwhile, more establishments are adjusting their services and facilities to be pet-friendly, including shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, public transport and public parks.

In six major cities – Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Nanjing and Suzhou – there were over 900 pet service shops and 150 animal hospitals, said Sunanta.

"The trend of treating pets as family members has led to the growth of the pet market in China, where a significant number of new pet-related businesses have emerged,” she said. “This presents a valuable opportunity for Thai products and services to penetrate the Chinese market.”

She advised Thai entrepreneurs to closely monitor consumer trends in China and develop pet products and services that align with the needs of pet owners, thus increasing their chance in winning the hearts of Chinese customers.