China’s booming pet market a new opportunity for Thai entrepreneurs

China’s growing 1.3-trillion-baht pet market presents a good opportunity for Thai entrepreneurs in the pet-related business to reach new customers, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) said on Wednesday.
DITP director-general Sunanta Kangvalkulkij said that the department’s office in Nanning had reported about more Chinese youngsters being interested in raising pets as their children or family members, creating high demand for premium quality pet foods, toys, grooming service, and other equipment.
This trend was reflected in the value of the pet market in 2023 growing 7.5% year on year to 279.3 billion yuan (1.32 trillion baht). The department estimates that by 2026 the Chinese pet market could expand to 360 billion yuan (1.6 trillion baht).
Chinese authorities reported that in 2023 there were over 120 million pets owned by some 105.65 million families, including 51.75 million dogs, up 11% year on year, and 69.8 million cats, increasing 6.8%.
The DITP Nanning office said that besides the increasing demand for pet foods, equipment and grooming, businesses related to pet care are also becoming popular in China, including pet sitting and smart devices for pets. Meanwhile, more establishments are adjusting their services and facilities to be pet-friendly, including shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, public transport and public parks.
In six major cities – Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Nanjing and Suzhou – there were over 900 pet service shops and 150 animal hospitals, said Sunanta.
"The trend of treating pets as family members has led to the growth of the pet market in China, where a significant number of new pet-related businesses have emerged,” she said. “This presents a valuable opportunity for Thai products and services to penetrate the Chinese market.”
She advised Thai entrepreneurs to closely monitor consumer trends in China and develop pet products and services that align with the needs of pet owners, thus increasing their chance in winning the hearts of Chinese customers.