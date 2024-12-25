Toll waiver announced in Royal Gazette for two motorways

The Transport Ministry on Tuesday announced its directive to waive toll fees on two motorways for the eight days of the New Year holidays.

The waiver of toll fees for motorway No. 7 and No. 9 from December 26 to January 2 was published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday. The directive was approved by the Cabinet last week.

The two motorways will be free of charge from midnight of December 26 until midnight on January 2.

No. 7 motorway connects Bangkok with Chonburi and Pattaya, while No. 9 is the Bangkok outer ring road. Both motorways are the two main gateways for Bangkokians to leave the capital.