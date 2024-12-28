Highway packed with vehicles heading north for New Year exodus

Highway No 32, also known as Asian Highway, in Ang Thong province has been packed with vehicles since Saturday morning as people travel north to visit their home towns and for vacation during the long weekend of New Year holidays.
The government has announced December 30 as a special holiday, forming a five-day long weekend over the New Year period to encourage domestic travel.
The highway’s section that starts from Maharat district in Ayutthaya province, running through Ang Thong province, and terminating at Phrom Buri district of Sing Buri province, has been filled with vehicles in all traffic lanes.
Because of high volumes of traffic, vehicles have been moving slowly, sometimes at around 20-30 km/h, on the highway that serves as a major route to northern provinces for motorists travelling from Bangkok and southern parts of Thailand.
Traffic congestion is seen on several parts of the highway, while vehicle rest stops are also full of motorists taking a break from a long drive.
Police have advised motorists to use secondary routes to reduce congestion on the Asian Highway, such as the Highway No 33 that provides a bypass route to Suphan Buri and Chai Nat provinces, as well as Highway No 309, which can also lead to Sing Buri province.