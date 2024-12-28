Highway packed with vehicles heading north for New Year exodus

Highway No 32, also known as Asian Highway, in Ang Thong province has been packed with vehicles since Saturday morning as people travel north to visit their home towns and for vacation during the long weekend of New Year holidays.

The government has announced December 30 as a special holiday, forming a five-day long weekend over the New Year period to encourage domestic travel.

The highway’s section that starts from Maharat district in Ayutthaya province, running through Ang Thong province, and terminating at Phrom Buri district of Sing Buri province, has been filled with vehicles in all traffic lanes.