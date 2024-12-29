BMA urges pet owners to use microchips to stop loss due to fireworks

The permanent secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration on Sunday warned that fireworks could terrify pet dogs and cats and cause them to run away, so their owners should embed them with microchips to be able to retrieve them later.

Wanthanee Wattana, BMA permanent secretary, said fireworks set off during New Year celebrations could frighten pets and they could try to escape. Therefore, they should carry name tags with their owners’ phone numbers.

But the best way is to have microchips embedded in them at one of eight veterinary clinics providing this service in Bang Rak, Min Buri, Vadhana, Chatuchak, Bangkok Yai, and Jom Thong districts. For more information, pet owners could call the BMA’s veterinary office at 02 248 7417 and 02 328 7460.