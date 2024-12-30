Update: All five workers crushed to death in factory collapse

Prachin Buri rescue officials have confirmed that all five workers trapped when the floor of an auto-parts factory collapsed on Monday morning were killed.
The Prachin Buri Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office was alerted at 10am that the mezzanine floor inside the Thai Yanagawa Co Ltd factory in Moo 7 village in Tambon Tha Toom of Si Maha Phot district collapsed.
Rescue officials said the floor was being relocated to a different corner of the factory but it tilted and fell on the five workers.
Initially, rescuers pulled out one person and raced to try to free the remaining workers but they were all found dead a few hours later.
The five victims were identified as Jirayu Saetan, Yongyuth Doklarb, Thanapol Pongphraket, Nirand Tosanthia and Krueb Jongprakhone.
After the accident, Prachin Buri Deputy Governor Chanathip Khokmanee and Malanee Jindarat, chief of the Prachin Buri disaster office, Si Maha Phot district chief Juthamas Buaphuan, and the chief of Si Maha Phot police station went to the scene to investigate and oversee the rescue operation.
The factory is located in Industrial Estate 304 in Si Maha Phot district.
Apart from officials from the disaster office, rescuers from several foundations, including the Ruam Katanyu Foundation and Sawang Bamphen Sathan Prachin Buri, also went to the scene.