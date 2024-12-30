Update: All five workers crushed to death in factory collapse

Prachin Buri rescue officials have confirmed that all five workers trapped when the floor of an auto-parts factory collapsed on Monday morning were killed.

The Prachin Buri Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office was alerted at 10am that the mezzanine floor inside the Thai Yanagawa Co Ltd factory in Moo 7 village in Tambon Tha Toom of Si Maha Phot district collapsed.

Rescue officials said the floor was being relocated to a different corner of the factory but it tilted and fell on the five workers.