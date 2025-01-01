Cabinet members offer New Year greetings to Their Majesties

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai led Cabinet members on Wednesday to the Grand Palace to sign a New Year greetings book for Their Majesties the King and Queen.

Phumtham led the ministers in his capacity as caretaker PM as Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been on leave from December 27 to spend time with her family during the New Year holidays.

Joining Phumtham were Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong, and Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan.