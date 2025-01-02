Senior Thai police officer under scrutiny over Chinese volunteers

A senior officer at Metropolitan Police Division 3 is under investigation after reportedly endorsing a university course to train Chinese police volunteers and approving the issuance of ID cards bearing the police logo.

Pol Lt-General Sayam Boonsom on Thursday ordered Pol Maj-General Kiartkul Sonthinane, commander of the third division, to investigate a police colonel. The name of the police colonel, who heads the investigation sub-division of the third division, is being withheld pending further investigation.

The probe was prompted by a post from People’s Party MP Sasinan Thamnithinan on X (Twitter), in which she asked why the Royal Thai Police was training Chinese nationals as police volunteers and charging them 38,000 baht each.