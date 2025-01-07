No evidence of missing Chinese actor at Tak checkpoint

Update: Police Major General Samrit Ekamol, chief of Tak Police said on Tuesday that an eyewitness told the police that a Myanmar national picked up the actor from Mae Sot district in Tak. He added that the Chinese actor voluntarily got in the car with no sign of coercion. Officials are working to confirm the exact location of Xingxing, said Samrit.



Thailand’s security agency has found no evidence of Chinese actor Xingxing passing through an immigration checkpoint in Tak province, a source from the agency told The Nation on Monday.

A social media post about the alleged disappearance of Xingxing, whose real name is Wang Xing, at the Thailand-Myanmar border went viral earlier in the day.

Global Times newspaper reported that Xingxing’s girlfriend, identified only as Jiajia, said the actor had decided to join a shoot in Thailand and flew from Shanghai to Bangkok on Friday. He was picked up at Suvarnabhumi Airport by a vehicle arranged by the cast, she said.