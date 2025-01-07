No evidence of missing Chinese actor at Tak checkpoint

Update: Police Major General Samrit Ekamol, chief of Tak Police said on Tuesday that an eyewitness told the police that a Myanmar national picked up the actor from Mae Sot district in Tak. He added that the Chinese actor voluntarily got in the car with no sign of coercion. Officials are working to confirm the exact location of Xingxing, said Samrit.
Thailand’s security agency has found no evidence of Chinese actor Xingxing passing through an immigration checkpoint in Tak province, a source from the agency told The Nation on Monday.
A social media post about the alleged disappearance of Xingxing, whose real name is Wang Xing, at the Thailand-Myanmar border went viral earlier in the day.
Global Times newspaper reported that Xingxing’s girlfriend, identified only as Jiajia, said the actor had decided to join a shoot in Thailand and flew from Shanghai to Bangkok on Friday. He was picked up at Suvarnabhumi Airport by a vehicle arranged by the cast, she said.
She added that Xingxing had been told that they were heading to the shoot’s opening ceremony, but the tracking data showed that the route became increasingly impossible to monitor and contact was lost near the Thailand-Myanmar border at around noon Beijing time on Friday, she said.
The source said the security agency coordinated with the Tak immigration office to check the actor’s travel data but found no one by that name going through the Huai Hin Fon immigration checkpoint in Muang district.
The agency added that it could not search for Xingxing’s biometric data from the immigration database, as doing so would require his passport number, or name and last name and date of birth.
The missing actor has featured in several Chinese TV series, including “Fox Spirit Matchmaker: Red Moon Pact”, “The Tale of Rose” and “Under the Skin”.