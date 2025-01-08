No Thais involved in disappearance of Xingxing, police say

Thai police have revealed that Chinese nationals were behind the disappearance of Chinese actor Xingxing, who was found by authorities in Myanmar on Tuesday and was safely transported to Bangkok.

The actor, whose real name is Wang Xing, was reported missing after arriving in Tak’s Mae Sot district for a shoot last Friday. His girlfriend, identified as Jiajia, contacted several agencies in Thailand and China to ask for help.

In a press conference on Tuesday evening, Pol General Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, national police inspector-general, said that Xingxing arrived at Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport that evening. He was accompanied by officials of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, he added.